Election Q&A: Who can request a mail-in ballot?

SAN ANTONIO — Every day until Election Day, KENS 5 is answering your election questions. During the pandemic, voters are concerned about coronavirus and going out to polling places.
So, who can request a mail-in ballot in Texas? Here' are the requirements:
- You must be 65 years of age or older,
- Be sick or disabled,
- Be out of your county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance,
- Or be confined in jail but still eligible to vote.
The Texas Secretary of State website has step-by-step instructions to submit an application.