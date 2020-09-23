x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Elections

Election Q&A: Who can request a mail-in ballot?

KENS 5 is answering your election questions.

SAN ANTONIO — Every day until Election Day, KENS 5 is answering your election questions. During the pandemic, voters are concerned about coronavirus and going out to polling places.

So, who can request a mail-in ballot in Texas? Here' are the requirements:

  • You must be 65 years of age or older,
  • Be sick or disabled,
  • Be out of your county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance,
  • Or be confined in jail but still eligible to vote.

The Texas Secretary of State website has step-by-step instructions to submit an application.

    

Related Articles