What’s on the ballot? 3 San Antonio propositions explained

SAN ANTONIO — The presidential race is the main attraction but there items on the November ballot to keep an eye on. The KENS 5 Voter Team is going over three propositions in San Antonio.

City of San Antonio – Proposition A

The proposition is asking voters to renew a 1/8th cent sales tax to continue Pre-K 4 SA for eight more years. The early childhood program provides pre-kindergarten education to about 2 thousand children every year. Pre-K 4 SA also provides workshops, seminars, and training for preschool through 3rd-grade early childhood educators throughout San Antonio. In addition, the organization provides more than $4 million a year in grants to area schools and childhood development centers.





City of San Antonio -Proposition B

The proposition is asking voters to approve a 1/8th cent sales tax that will be used to boost the city’s workforce. If passed, the city would redirect the funding that was used for Edwards Aquifer protection to the “Ready to Work SA Workforce” program. The initiative would provide job training, scholarships, and higher education to thousands of San Antonio residents. The program would be funded up to December 31, 2025.

Important to note that the city has already approved a new funding plan to continue the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program (EAPP). San Antonio Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Connie Swan said on September 17, city council members approved a plan to commit $100 million in funding for the program over a period of up to ten years. The funding for the EAPP will come from the issuance of debt, cash funding, or a combination of both and will be paid for from the city’s annual general fund operating budget.

Advanced Transportation District – Proposition A

This proposition is connected to the City of San Antonio – Proposition B. If passed, starting January 1, 2026, when funding for the “Ready to Work SA Workforce” program expires, the 1/8th cent sales tax revenue would be reallocated to VIA. In the '2020 State of Transit’ presentation, Jeff Arndt, the VIA Metropolitan Transit President and CEO, said they were hoping to roll out the ‘VIA Re-imagined’ plan but the pandemic hit. As people were urged to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, traveling plunged. If the proposition passes, VIA said the tax proceeds would go toward advanced public transportation services, operations, passenger amenities, equipment and other public transportation purposes.