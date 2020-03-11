What you need to know before hitting the polls on Election Day

Thousands of are expected to flood the polls come Tuesday for one of the most contentious elections in recent history.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Inside the Bexar County Elections Department headquarters, tabulation machines are already counting who won the early vote.

Since Saturday, the Bexar County Elections Department has been processing the record-breaking number of early votes and mail-in ballots.

Those numbers will be kept secret from everyone until after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Nearly 600,000 Bexar County voters cast their ballot in person during the early voting period in October.

Another 80,000 people have voted by mail.

“Things are really uncertain. I think they could go any way,” said Fred Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez family is politically divided.

“My dad likes Biden and Harris. I like Trump,” Rodriguez said.

Whatever happens, Rodriguez hopes there’s among the American people

“Ultimately, I just want us to be unified as a nation and to be an example to the world,” Rodriguez said.

More people in Bexar County and across the state have voted early in this election than the total turnout in 2016.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and arrive the following day to be counted.

Election officials anticipate 175,000 Bexar County residents will vote on Election Day.