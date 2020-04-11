WATCH: Latest election numbers, updates for Bexar County and Texas

Track the latest vote totals and updates for every race and proposition on the ballot in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2020 General Election caps off a challenging year for the United States, as Americans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and calls for social justice amid the high stakes of a presidential election year. The balance of power is in play on both the federal and state levels.

KENS 5 is providing the latest local, state and national election results in real-time. Texas has voted for the Republican presidential candidate every year since 1980, but Democratic challenger Joe Biden hopes to change that in his race against President Donald Trump.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn faces Democrat M.J. Hegar in a battle to retain his Senate seat. U.S. House seats also are being contested, with the showdown in District 23 expected to be the closest, as Republican Tony Gonzales and Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones look to succeed retiring Rep. Will Hurd.