Democrat Pete Gallego and Republican Peter Flores were in a tight race as early vote results were released Tuesday night in their special election runoff for a Texas Senate seat.

TRACK UPDATED VOTE TOTALS >>>

The winner will finish the term of convicted felon Carlos Uresti as the next state senator for District 19.

This is a big district the two are looking to represent. Much of District 19 is located on the Texas-Mexico border, and both candidates agree, each ballot cast could shape the future of the Lone Star State's approach on immigration reform.

Two candidates and two different paths leading up to Tuesday's special election.

Flores, a Republican and former state game warden who challenged Uresti in 2016, and Gallego, a Democrat, and former State House Representative and Congressman.

Both say property tax reform is a big deal.

"Everywhere we are going, no matter who you are, no matter where you live, big cities, small towns, we are being hammered, and while we want to pay our fair share the system is broke," Flores said.

Gallego told us, "Some years ago we were funding 48% of the cost of public education at the state level now they are down to 38% which means the locals have to pick up their share which is why you see a lot of property tax increases in Bexar County and across the state."

There are 31 seats in the Texas Senate. 20 are held by Republicans, and 10 by Democrats. That leaves the one seat open that belonged to Uresti.

Gallego hopes to keep the seat with the Democrats, but Flores is doing his best to try and flip it to increase the number of Republican state senators to 21.

Gallego says keeping that seat blue is what makes sense.

"The state Senate is very Republican right now, so I think the Democratic seat should be Democratic."

Flores says flipping it red is exactly what the state needs.

"Being a conservative is pretty much a reflection of the folks in southwest Texas, a very conservative population," said Flores.

But the two agree that getting the message out about getting the vote out is one of the big hurdles.

Flores told us, "This will determine who will be your state senator for the next two years."

Gallego added, "There are only 31 in the entire state, so you have a big opportunity to make a difference for people."

© 2018 KENS