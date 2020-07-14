Three polling sites in Bexar County close for Tuesday's runoff election

Cameron Elementary, Storm Elementary, and Corbett Middle School will be closed. Staff members at Cameron are in quarantine after a positive coronavirus test.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Elections Department announced Monday night that three polling stations for the Joint Primary Runoff Election on July 14 will be closed.

Cameron Elementary, Storm Elementary, and Corbett Middle School will be closed. 214 other vote centers will remain open. Officials say an SAISD staff member at Cameron tested positive for coronavirus, and staff members are going into quarantine.

"The reason for the three closures is due to the many challenges of the current COVID-19 pandemic," officials said in a press release. "Some of the assigned election teams at the locations made the decision not to serve, because of this dangerous virus."

Officials also mentioned that some voters had been arriving without masks and showing "disrespect" to poll workers during early voting.

"Certain voters made an issue of the governor stating masks not mandatory in the poll sites," officials said.

Signs will direct people at Cameron to go to Claude Black Community Center or Sam Houston High School. Voters at Storm will be redirected to Sarah King Elementary, and those at Corbett will be sent to Universal City Library.