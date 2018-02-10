As of Tuesday, October 2, Texans have just one week left to register to vote in the November 6 election.

This year's mid-terms include a variety of high-profile races, including a U.S. Senate position and proposed amendments to San Antonio's city charter.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says that while her office typically sees a bump in voter registration during election years, they're also seeing a significant increase in the number of deputy registrars who want to help get people registered to vote.

"We have more deputy voter registrars that have come through our training and are out in the field registering people," Callanen said.

Those registration efforts are stacking up. As of October 2, the Texas Secretary of State's Office says that there are 15,657,308 voters registered, which they say is a new state record.

Bexar County expects more people to register as the deadline approaches.

"As it gets closer, it almost works into a frenzy, so in order to accommodate that, we're going to have longer hours. We'll be open next weekend to facilitate as many people as possible," Callanen said.

