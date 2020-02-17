SAN ANTONIO — On March 3, Super Tuesday voters in Bexar County and all across San Antonio will head to the polls and cast their vote in the Democratic and Republican primaries. The primary elections allow voters to indicate their preference for their party's candidate and serve to narrow the field of candidates.

These candidates will then face off in the general election in November. In November, voters will decide who they want to represent them at the local, state, and national levels.

Am I registered to vote?

In Texas, early voting begins on February 18 and ends on February 28. In order to vote, you must be registered. Check your registration status here.

What should I bring to my polling location?

So you've checked your registration status and you're registered to vote. What's next?

When you go to vote you'll want to make sure that you have all of the proper identification.

According to VoteTexas.gov, any of the following forms of identification will work:

Texas Driver's License

Texas Elections ID Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo

U.S. Military ID Card with Photo

U.S. Passport (Book or Card)

If you don't have any of the above forms of identification, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form at the polls and show a copy or original of one of the following documents:

Certified Domestic Birth Certificate or Court Admissible Birth Document

Current Utility Bill

Bank Statement

Government Check

Paycheck

Government document with your name and an address including your Voter Registration Certificate

Where do I go to vote?

If you are participating in early voting (February 18 through February 28), you can find early voting locations through the Texas Secretary of State website here.

If you are looking for a place to cast your vote on Super Tuesday, March 3 and you live in the following counties, you can vote at any location in your county of registration:

Atascosa County

Bexar County

Comal County

DeWitt County

Guadalupe County

Kendall County

Medina County

See the Countywide Polling Place Program for a full list of counties throughout the state participating in the program.

However, if you live in any of the following counties, you will only be able to vote at the voting precinct assigned to you, which can be found at the Texas Secretary of State voter page on March 1-March 3.

Bandera County

Dimmit County

Edwards County

Frio County

Goliad County

Gonzales County

Karnes County

Kerr County

Kinney County

Lavaca County

La Salle County

Maverick County

McMullen County

Real County

Uvalde County

Val Verde County

Wilson County

Zavala County

Voting hours on Election Day are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For any questions on polling places or voting, you can contact your County Elections Office.

What am I voting on exactly?

During the primaries, Texans will vote on candidates for U.S. President, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission, and judicial seats.

This article by the Texas Tribune breaks down exactly who you can vote for.

Additionally, it is important to note that your address determines your district and who represents you, the Texas Tribune offers a tool that will allow you to see what races you can cast your vote in.

Can I vote by mail?

If you will be 65 years of age or older on Election Day, have a disability, or will be outside of the county during early voting hours and Election Day then you can apply to vote by mail.

An Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) can be found here.