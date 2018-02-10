SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday, October 9 is the last day to register to vote in Texas.

Bexar County Elections Department will be open later than usual on Monday and Tuesday to help people get registered.

You can register at the elections department located at 1103 S. Frio, Ste. 100 or any public San Antonio library.

Here's how the Bexar County Elections Department says residents can get a voter registration application: either 1) Complete a voter registration application card online from the Texas Secretary of State and return it by mail; 2) Call the Voter Registration Office at 210-335-VOTE (8286) and request a voter registration application to be completed and returned by mail; or 3) Find voter registration applications at libraries, government offices, or high schools to be completed and returned by mail.

Applications can be mailed to the Elections Office at least 30 days before an election in order for residents to be eligible to vote.

The Elections Office address is 1103 S. Frio, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78207

More information is available at the Bexar County Elections Department website.

To verify if you're already registered to vote, click here.

This year's mid-terms include a variety of high-profile races, including a U.S. Senate position and proposed amendments to San Antonio's city charter.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says that while her office typically sees a bump in voter registration during election years, they're also seeing a significant increase in the number of deputy registrars who want to help get people registered to vote.

"We have more deputy voter registrars that have come through our training and are out in the field registering people," Callanen said.

Those registration efforts are stacking up. As of October 2, the Texas Secretary of State's Office says that there are 15,657,308 voters registered, which they say is a new state record.

Bexar County expects more people to register as the deadline approaches.

"As it gets closer, it almost works into a frenzy, so in order to accommodate that, we're going to have longer hours. We'll be open next weekend to facilitate as many people as possible," Callanen said.

To learn more about how to register to vote in Texas, click here.

