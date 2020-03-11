Ortiz-Jones, Gonzales battle to succeed Will Hurd in US House D-23 contest

Ortiz-Jones has the bigger war chest, but her Republican opponent has history on his side.

SAN ANTONIO — Republican Will Hurd's 2019 announcement that he would not seek re-election to the U.S. House means there will be a new face representing District 23, covering a region of more than 58,000 square miles stretching from San Antonio to El Paso.

Hurd held the seat since 2015. Running to replace him are Democrat Gina Ortiz-Jones and Tony Gonzales, neither of whom have held an elected position. Of the two candidates, Ortiz-Jones had the easier path to winning her party's nomination for the seat; she amassed 66% of the vote in the Democratic primary earlier this year while Gonzales squeaked by his opponent in the July primary runoff.

Ortiz-Jones, a U.S. Air Force veteran who has amassed a bigger war chest in the race than her opponent, announced her candidacy back in May of 2019 before Hurd had made his announcement. She has cited small business growth and strengthening the middle class as a top priority of her campaign, as well as immigration reform that balances security at the border with fostering "welcoming communities" for immigrants, according to her website.

Gonzales, a U.S. Navy veteran, spent part of his foundational years in San Antonio. A staunch pro-life candidate, Gonzales also supports a "strong national defense and foreign policy," as well as cutting taxes.