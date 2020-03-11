Can Wendy Davis become the first Democrat to win District 21 in 40 years? Chip Roy stands in the way.

Despite being the Democratic challenger in a historically red-leaning district, Davis has had the benefit of a bigger war chest in the campaign.

SAN ANTONIO — It was in July 2019 that Democrat Wendy Davis, a former member of the Texas Senate, announced she would be running for the opportunity to challenge Chip Roy as the Republican seeks a second term representing District 21 in the U.S. House.

The district spans more than 5,900 square miles of Hill Country to the north and northwest of San Antonio, including Kerrville, Boerne and Fredericksburg. It's been 40 years since a Democrat held the seat.

In the spring primary, Davis, who led an unsuccessful campaign for the Texas governorship in 2014, handily defeated her opponent with 84% of the vote. Roy, who over the summer called on Bexar County's Republican chair to step down after she floated a conspiracy theory about George Floyd's death, ran unopposed.

