In Texas Senate D-19 race, Gutierrez looks to prevent incumbent Flores from serving first full term

State Senate District 19 has tended to vote Democrat in recent elections.

SAN ANTONIO — In State Senate District 19, which encompasses part of San Antonio and other communities over 35,400 squares miles of south-southeast Texas, Democrat Roland Gutierrez is running to unseat Republican Peter Flores, who has held the office since winning a special election runoff in 2018.

Flores was running to finish the term of convicted felon Carlos Uresti. Now, he's seeking the full four years in office.

Gutierrez has spent a decade in the Texas House, where he advocated for gun safety reform and called for attention to the environmental impacts of President Donald Trump's border-expansion proposals.

Flores amassed more votes in the spring primaries, but he also ran opposed; Gutierrez went on to defeat Xochil Pena Rodriguez in a tight Democratic primary runoff in July.