Lujan, Martinez lead early voting for Texas House District 118 special election

Five candidates are seeking to fill the remainder of Leo Pacheco's term after he resigned last month to take a position with San Antonio College.

SAN ANTONIO — John Lujan and Desi Martinez were the two leading vote-getters in the race to fill a vacant seat in the Texas House of Representatives after the release of early vote results Tuesday night.

Five candidates were vying to fill the remainder of the current term in Texas House District 118.

John Lujan had 1,481 (37.28%) of the votes, followed by Desi Martinez with 820 (20.64%) of the votes. Other candidates were Frank Ramirez with 809 (20.36%), Katie Farias with 537 (13.52%), and Adam E. Salyer with 326 (8.21%).

If no candidate exceeds 50 percent of the vote, a runoff would be held between the top two vote-getters. The date for a potential runoff election has not been set.

District 118 covers portions of south and east Bexar County. Democrat Leo Pacheco had represented the district since 2019 but resigned his seat in August to take a position with San Antonio College.

Pacheco got 56.7% of the vote in the November 2020 general election to defeat Republican Adam Salyer (39.9%) and Libertarian Eric Velasquez (3.3%.)

The five candidates seeking the District 118 seat in the special election are:

Katie Farias (D), a member of the Southside ISD Board of Managers

a member of the Southside ISD Board of Managers John Lujan (R), who briefly held the seat in 2016 following a special election

who briefly held the seat in 2016 following a special election Desi Martinez (D), a prominent trial attorney

a prominent trial attorney Frank Ramirez (D), the former zoning and planning director for San Antonio City Council District 7

the former zoning and planning director for San Antonio City Council District 7 Adam Salyer (R), the Republican Party's nominee for the seat in the 2020 election

Pacheco has endorsed Ramirez to fill the remainder of his term. The seat will be back on the general election ballot in November 2022.