SAN ANTONIO — Voters headed out to the polls Tuesday for a Special Election for Texas Senate District 19 to replace state Sen. Carlos Uresti, who resigned last month.

After some back-and-forth in the results, Republican Peter Flores took the lead by mid-evening. Former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego (D) held off current state Rep. Roland Gutierrez (D) for the second spot and an opportunity to face Flores in a runoff election.

The date of the runoff election has not yet been set by the governor.

LATEST ELECTION RESULTS >>>

The seat became available after the resignation of former state Sen. Carlos Uresti. He was convicted on 11 charges related to using sand fracking company Four Winds as a Ponzi scheme to defraud investors.

Uresti's brother, Texas House District 118 Rep. Tomas Uresti (D), threw his hat into the ring to seek his brother’s former post, but he finished well out of the running. Uresti was defeated in the Democratic House primary earlier this year following his brother's indictment, so he will not return to his current seat in 2019.

Gallego was looking to jump back into political office after losing the U.S. House District 23 seat to Will Hurd (R) in a contentious race in 2014. He lost again to Hurd in 2016.

Other candidates in Tuesday's race were Charlie Urbina Jones (D), Jesse "Jay" Alaniz (R), Carlos Antonio Raymond (R) and Tony Valdivia (L).

Click here for the map of Bexar County precincts that are in State Senate District 19.

Click here for a complete map of State Senate District 19.

© 2018 KENS