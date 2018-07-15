SAN ANTONIO — Voters headed out to the polls Tuesday for the Special Election for Texas Senate District 19.

Republican Peter Flores took the lead by mid-evening. Democrat Pete Gallego was leading Roland Gutierrez for the second spot in a potential runoff election. None of the candidates were expected to get more than 50 percent of the vote Tuesday.

The seat became available after the resignation of former state Sen. Carlos Uresti. He was convicted on 11 charges related to using sand fracking company Four Winds as a Ponzi scheme to defraud investors.

Uresti's brother, Texas House District 118 Rep. Tomas Uresti (D), has thrown his hat in the ring to seek his brother’s former post. Uresti was defeated in the Democratic House primary earlier this year following his brother's indictment, so he will not return to his current seat in 2019.

Other well-known local Democrats also vying for the role are former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego and current state Rep. Roland Gutierrez.

Gallego is looking to jump back into politics after losing the U.S. District 23 seat to Will Hurd (R) in a contentious race in 2014. He lost again to Hurd in 2016.

Democrat Charlie Urbina Jones also is running for the seat along with Republicans Pete Flores, Jesse "Jay" Alaniz and Carlos Antonio Raymond, and Libertarian candidate Tony Valdivia.

