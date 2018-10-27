A record 23,000 people cast their ballots in Bexar County on Friday afternoon but that's not without a few people running into issues.

In a tweet, the Texas Civil Rights project says a number of voters are reporting their ballot being wrong when they cast straight party votes.

🚨 ALERT: We have received multiple reports from voters who voted straight-ticket, then saw on a later screen that their votes were changed to that of the opposite party. You must check your ballot before casting to ensure it’s correct, and you can ask a poll worker for help. — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) October 25, 2018

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says that the phenomenon isn’t happening here but voters may see blanks in races where no party is listed.

"If you go through the ballot, you'll notice that each race doesn't necessarily have a candidate for that party, and when it gets to the review page, it tells them “no selection made.” And that's what gets their attention because they're sure they voted straight party,” Callanen explained.

She says that the issue is another reason voters need to carefully review their ballot before hitting submit.

Another issue voters are raising: Why aren’t the San Antonio Props A, B, and C on my ballot?

"There are signs all over the place and people have to remember that the entire Bexar County is not the City of San Antonio,” she said.

That's right. Communities like Alamo Heights, Olmos Park, and Castle Hills won't see the issue on the ballot.

"Those people will not have that on their ballot even though they'll pass three or four signs each day,” Callanen explained.

So how can you early vote and avoid the record-breaking crowds? Check out the official Bexar County Elections website here. You can see the busiest polling locations and choose a less busy site.

"They don't need to be in line at Brook Hollow for 45 minutes when they can drive a few more minutes and pick a smaller site,” she said.

