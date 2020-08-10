SENATE DEBATE: Cornyn, Hegar to tackle issues in Texas showdown | Watch Friday @ 7pm

Follow the debate between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and challenger MJ Hegar here on KENS 5.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar will face off in a debate Friday at 7 p.m. You can watch it here on KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, or the KENS 5 Facebook or YouTube pages.

Cornyn is seeking re-election to a fourth term in the U.S. Senate after originally joining the body in 2002. MJ Hegar is a U.S. Air Force veteran and teacher.

The last Texas race for U.S. Senate in 2018 between incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke was a hard-fought battle that Cruz ultimately won.

Hegar said she thinks her race will be different this year.

“I think we have a very good shot of winning because of the grassroots enthusiasm and momentum across the state that did start with Beto’s race, and my race, and others," Hegar said in a Zoom interview with KHOU, our sister station in Houston.

Hegar ran for Congress in 2018 but was defeated. Running on her record as a combat veteran, she’s now trying to unseat Cornyn.

“He is disconnected from the challenges you and I face. That’s why he spreads misinformation about the pandemic,” Hegar said.

Hegar said she's frustrated by what she calls a lack of crisis management surrounding COVID-19. She made healthcare the centerpiece of her campaign.

Although she hasn’t come close to O'Rourke's fundraising, it is a presidential election year, which means more voter turnout in a state Democrats want to turn blue.

Cornyn said he thinks there is a chance the state changes, but it would be because he and the Republican Party didn't do what they needed to do.

“I do think there’s a chance, but it would be primarily because people like me didn’t do our job," Cornyn said.

He believes he's the consistent choice for voters. He said he's someone who understands what has made Texas’ economy an envy of the nation.

“My opponent doesn’t believe in the energy policy that’s produced the greatest renaissance in natural gas and oil in our lifetime," Cornyn said.

Whoever wins will have a vote in the Senate on future U.S. Supreme Court nominees.

“This Senate seems to have more urgency, rushing through a nominee to a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land, and no urgency on passing COVID stimulus relief,” Hegar said.