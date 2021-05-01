x
Elections

ELECTION DAY: Two San Antonio City Council seats to see new representatives as voters head to the polls

Eight San Antonio city councilors are seeking re-election, while two races are for open seats.

SAN ANTONIO — A pair of open city council seats are up for grabs this year as San Antonio voters cast their ballots on election day, and eight incumbents are seeking re-election. 

Councilors Rebecca Viagran and Shirley Gonzales – who have represented districts 3 and 5, respectively, since 2013 – reached their term limits. 

Candidates must collect at least 50% of the vote to win or maintain representation for their district. Polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday; you can follow the results for each city council race as they come in here.

   

   

