ELECTION DAY: Two San Antonio City Council seats to see new representatives as voters head to the polls

SAN ANTONIO — A pair of open city council seats are up for grabs this year as San Antonio voters cast their ballots on election day, and eight incumbents are seeking re-election.

Councilors Rebecca Viagran and Shirley Gonzales – who have represented districts 3 and 5, respectively, since 2013 – reached their term limits.

Candidates must collect at least 50% of the vote to win or maintain representation for their district. Polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday; you can follow the results for each city council race as they come in here.