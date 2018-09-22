All eyes were on a stage in Dallas on Friday night as Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rouke faced off in their first U.S. Senate debate.

The topics ranged from security in schools to the health care needs of Texans.

People from both sides gathered at a watch party in the only political bar in town, Angry Elephant. On the city's east side, Beto O'Rourke supporters filled his "Get-Out-The-Vote" headquarters.

The candidates disagreed on several issues throughout the evening, including immigration, the future of health care and the legalization of marijuana.

What Democrats and Republicans both seemed to agree on was the importance and impact each debate has on potential voters.

"Not everybody is totally left, totally right, so you know it's still an effective means to get their message across," said Dana Tyson, manager at the Angry Elephant.

Cruz and O'Rourke will debate two more times, first in Houston and then in San Antonio.

KENS 5 will host the two candidates as they discuss domestic and foreign policy in San Antonio on October 16.

