Voters to pass or reject money to fund workforce initiatives, Pre-K 4 SA, public school infrastructure

If passed, Prop A would renew the sales tax rate of one-eighth of one cent to continue funding Pre-K 4 SA programs in San Antonio for the next eight years.

SAN ANTONIO — In addition to the races for elected office, voters on Tuesday are also being asked to check "For" or "Against" on a handful of propositions affecting local child development, technological and physical school infrastructure, city workforce development initiatives and transportation.

Below are each of the propositions that await voters at the polls.

City of San Antonio - Proposition A

If passed, Prop A would renew the sales tax rate of one-eighth of one cent to continue funding Pre-K 4 SA programs in San Antonio for the next eight years. This would reallocate current taxes, thus resulting in no tax increases for consumers.

City of San Antonio - Proposition B

If passed, Prop B would re-allocate tax money from aquifer protection and parks projects to new job-training programs as part of the city's new workforce development proposal.

Advanced Transportation District - Proposition A

Created by VIA Metropolitan Transit authorities, this proposition, if passed, would re-allocate tax money from aquifer protects and parks projects to provide financial stability to VIA, starting in 2026. The effort would fund transportation services, operations, amenities for passengers and equipment.

San Antonio ISD - Proposition A

If passed, the proposition would allocate $1.21 billion in bonds to renovations on 36 SAISD campuses around the city. The projects include renovations to 21 schools that haven't been addressed in more than 50 years, as well as security upgrades, AC system replacements and classroom space renovations.

