Runoff date set for open San Antonio-area Texas House seat

John Lujan and Frank Ramirez are facing off to represent Texas House District 118.

SAN ANTONIO — The runoff election date has been set for Texas House District 118.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a proclamation setting the official date to decide the House race.

Voters will decide on the San Antonio district's new representative on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 18.

John Lujan and Frank Ramirez were the top two vote-getters in the first round of voting Sept. 28.

Lujan captured 2,938 (41.53%) of the votes, followed by Ramirez with 1,416 (20.01%) of the votes. Three other candidates also ran for the seat in the first round of voting.

None of the candidates exceeded 50% of the vote, forcing the runoff.

District 118 covers portions of south and east Bexar County. Democrat Leo Pacheco had represented the district since 2019, but resigned his seat in August to take a position with San Antonio College.

Pacheco got 56.7% of the vote in the November 2020 general election to defeat Republican Adam Salyer (39.9%) and Libertarian Eric Velasquez (3.3%.)

Lujan, a Republican, briefly held the seat in 2016 following a special election. Ramirez, a Democrat, was the former zoning and planning director for San Antonio City Council District 7.

Pacheco has endorsed Ramirez to fill the remainder of his term. The seat will be back on the general election ballot in November 2022.