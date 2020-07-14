RUNOFF ELECTION TRACKER: Hegar, West in tight race for U.S. Senate; Incumbent Bexar Co. GOP chair losing

The Texas joint primary runoff election is taking place Tuesday across the state. Challengers for a U.S. Senate seat and three U.S. House seats will be determined.

SAN ANTONIO — Voting concluded at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Texas joint primary runoff election as residents headed to the polls over the past two weeks amid the surging coronavirus pandemic.

Voters across the state were selecting a Democratic Party challenger in the race for U.S. Senate. Republican candidates also were being chosen for three U.S. House seats that include Bexar County. There also were other Bexar County runoff races on the ballot.

Here are the key races for Bexar County voters:

U.S. Senate (D) – MJ Hegar and Royce West were in a close race early to determine the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. The winner will face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November

U.S. House TX-20 (R) – Mauro Garza held an early lead over Gary Allen in the race for the Republican nomination. The winner will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D) in November

U.S. House TX-23 (R) – Tony Gonzales and Raul Reyes are battling to become the Republican nominee for the District 23 seat. The winner will face Gina Ortiz Jones (D) in November. This seat is being vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, who is leaving Congress.

U.S. House TX-35 (R) – Republicans Jenny Garcia Sharon and "Guillermo" William Hayward are facing off for the nomination to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D) in November.

Texas Senate Dist. 19 (D) – Xochil Peña Rodriguez and Roland Gutierrez are battling to become the Democratic nominee for state Senate District 19. The winner will face incumbent Peter Flores (R) in November

Texas House Dist. 119 (D) – Elizabeth "Liz" Campos and Jennifer Ramos are vying for the Democratic nomination for state House District 119. The winner will face George Garza (R) in November. This seat is being vacated by Roland Gutierrez, who is running for Texas Senate Dist. 19.

In addition, Cynthia Brehm, the incumbent Bexar County Republican Party chair, was behind by a wide margin to John Austin in early voting across the county.

Below are the early vote counts for key races in Bexar County. You can see full results here.