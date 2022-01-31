The deadline comes as there is some confusion about new mail-in ballot rules, but there are many ways to register to vote.

SAN ANTONIO — Monday, January 31, is the last day to register to vote before the March 1 primary. Voters will choose candidates from either the Republican or Democratic parties for lieutenant governor, attorney general and governor – as well as other local seats.

The deadline comes as there is some confusion about new mail-in ballot rules. There are many ways to register to vote:

You can do so in person at the Bexar County Election’s Department downtown and pick up an application.

You can also go online to the Secretary of State’s website. There, you’ll find a link to fill out the paperwork and you can also check to see if you’re registered.

Or you can also call the voter registration office at (210) 335-VOTE and request an application to pick up. After you’ve filled it out and signed it, you’ll have to mail it to the department

Applications can also be picked up at places like libraries or high schools.

To vote by mail, you’ll have to apply using a new form. But you’re only eligible if you’ll be out of town, are 65 or older, sick or disabled or may give birth within three weeks of the election.

With the new rules in place, the League of Women Voters has put together a list to make sure you’re application won’t be rejected – including filling out the ID section of the application. They say you need to provide both your state ID number and the last four digits of your social security number.

The last day to fill out the mail-in ballot application is February 18.

The mail-in ballot applications need to be sent to the Early Voting Clerk at this address:

Early Voting Clerk, 1103 S. Frio, Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78207-6328