Final Quinnipiac poll shows Joe Biden with narrow lead over President Trump in Ohio

The Election-eve poll shows Biden with a 47%-43% lead over Trump in the Buckeye State.

CLEVELAND — In the final hours until Election Day, the latest Quinnipiac University poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden holding a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the state of Ohio.

The final Quinnipiac Universiy poll reveals that 47 percent of likely voters in Ohio support Biden and 43 percent support Trump. 1,440 likely voters in Ohio were surveyed, with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

Among likely voters, 47 percent view Biden favorably and 46 percent view him unfavorably. 42 percent of likely voters view Trump favorably and 51 percent view him unfavorably.

"In a state that's picked the winner of every presidential race since 1964, Ohio is a close race on the eve of Election Day 2020. Donald Trump easily won the state in 2016, but is losing some ground in the final stretch to Joe Biden," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

Biden was also leading in the most recent Quinnipiac poll taken late last week. Those numbers showed the former vice president with a 48%-43% edge, with likely voters in Ohio split on Biden and giving Trump a negative favorability rating. For Biden, 47 percent had a favorable opinion of him and 46 percent had an unfavorable opinion. For Trump, 43 percent had a favorable opinion of him and 50 percent had an unfavorable opinion.

With the state off Ohio in play, Biden made a campaign swing through Cleveland on Monday with a stop at Burke Lakefront Airport. “Ohio, one more day!" Biden said. "One more day! Tomorrow we have an opportunity to put an end to a presidency that has divided this nation. Tomorrow we can put an end to a president that has failed to protect this nation. Tomorrow we can that has fanned the flame of hate all across this country.”

The final NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll, which was released Sunday, shows Biden leading President Trump by 10 points nationally.

If you’re planning to vote Tuesday, the polls are open throughout Ohio from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. If you’re mailing in an absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2. Otherwise, you can drop it off at your local Board of Elections until the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.