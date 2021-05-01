ELECTION DAY: Proposition B takes center stage as San Antonio voters head to the polls

The much-debate measure was created in an effort to reform various facets of the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO — As they cast their ballot in local mayoral and city council races Saturday, San Antonio voters are also expected to give their say on Proposition B – a ballot measure seeking to reform the contract-negotiating process between the city and its police officers – after the debate surrounding it reached a fever pitch in recent days.

Prop B took center stage over the last few weeks as everyone from local representatives to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich weighed in. The measure was born out of a petition by the Alamo City group Fix SAPD, which was collecting signatures outside early voting locations ahead of the November election.

By mid-January, the group had officially submitted their petition, cementing a spot on the May ballot.

“It's about having a voice in our contracts and moving to a system where we can still have great pay and great benefits for our officers, but we have a say on police discipline,” a local activist with Fix SAPD said at the time.

Prop B is constructed of 10 specific changes, including eliminating the potential for disciplinary action to be reversed after the fact through arbitration; preventing officers' ability to use holiday/bonus days to receive pay while suspended; and doing away with delayed interviews of officers alleged of wrongdoing while on the job.

The measure needs a simple majority of yes votes to pass. A political expert KENS 5 spoke to this week said it was difficult to gauge which direction voters will ultimately lean.