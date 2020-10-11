Problems at the polls revealed after Election Day in Bexar County

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says she is aware of 'a few' incidents in which voters were told they already voted.

SAN ANTONIO — As many expressed gratitude to a Facebook group that crowdsourced wait times at polling sites across Bexar County, one voter shared how she arrived to cast her ballot on Nov. 3, only to be told she had already voted.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said Monday there were aware of incidents in which voters were told the system showed they had already voted. Though, she said the instances were not cases of individuals voting twice or voting fraud.

“When the voter comes to qualify, we scan their driver's license,” Callanen explained. "Occasionally, the driver's license picked up a different person. And so the voter — the worker and the voter — in the rhythm they were going at, they didn't see that it was a different person.”

As such, some individuals proceeded to cast a ballot under the wrong name, leaving the voter under whose name the ballot was cast listed as having already voted. Callanen said another issue was individuals with similar names, such as fathers and sons who are senior or juniors.

Callanen said during early voting, they asked voters who were unable to cast their ballot due to the mixups to give elections officials a day to figure out the issues. She said officials would compare signatures and see that the signatures clearly did not match those on file.

According to an Elections Department spokeswoman, all who were impacted eventually got to cast a ballot if they were properly registered.

Though, in the case of at least one voter — she said she was turned away at the polls, told she had already cast a provisional ballot and never got to vote.

“I had all of my identification and would not even need to place a provisional ballot in the first place,” the woman explained in a Facebook post in a group called Bexar County Polling Location Wait Times. “I was told that I had voted early on Judson Road at a library I believe was called something Yates.”

The woman explained to the group that she does not have a car and lives near the Bexar County Elections Department on Frio Road and would have never cast her ballot at the Judson Road location.