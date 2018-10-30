SAN ANTONIO — Voters are breaking the rules here in the San Antonio area. Some are calling 911 for problems at the polls, and others are stealing campaign signs.

Castle Hills Police posted on Facebook, telling voters to stop calling its dispatch over voting questions.

However, over in Kendall County, both political parties are reporting dozens of stolen signs. The Kendall County Democratic and Republican parties say signs seem to be a hot commodity.

A photo taken from a deer camera in Fair Oaks was shared on a Facebook page about man seen snatching up a Beto O'Rourke sign.

According to Kendall County Democratic Party Chair Kevin Henning, up to 60 signs have either been stolen or vandalized in Boerne or within the county in the last two months.

"We had a sign ripped in half and you can see a little bit of it down there," he said. "And we went ahead and installed a game camera up here and we haven't had anything taken since we installed it."

Kendall County Republican Chairman Scott Kramer said the number of GOP stolen signs is about the same. "We have visitors every day in our headquarters that tell us that they are replacing signs that are stolen," he said.

KENS 5 was also sent a video taken from an area around the Stone Oak area. It shows a woman pull up in a truck and pick up a Beto O'Rourke sign, and toss it in the street.

"We just want the world to be civil, and I think that's what we try to stand for," Henning said. "While this may seem small, it is an indication of bigger things that mindset can do bigger things."

Kramer said the message to voters is to be respectful.

"Be respectful of people, of property on a fair, level playing field. That's what American democracy is all about," he said.

If you steal a sign, you could not only face a theft charge, but trespassing.

If you're thinking about showing up wearing your favorite political t-shirt, button, hat or anything like that, just leave it at home. In the state of Texas, it is illegal to wear those type of things while voting at the polls.

