Organizations working to mobilize late-minute voters in time for Election Day

Thousands of people are expected to vote in Bexar County come Tuesday, following three weeks of early voting.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 9 million Texans have cast their ballots since mid-October, when early voting kicked off across the Lone Star State. Several organizations are now making their final pushes to encourage even more voters to hit the polls come Tuesday.

The League of Women Voters is among the assembled groups working to engage the masses. The nonpartisan group has been focusing its effort on informing voters on the east, west and south sides of San Antonio—areas of town where members of the organization say voter turnout is lower, compared to other parts of the city.

Social distancing and wearing masks remain a priority while educating the public.

“Everybody wants to vote and there’s a lot more young people that want to vote this time,” said Glenda Wolin, vice president of voter service for the League of Women Voters.

Moms Demand Action is another organization vying to inform voters across the nation, including Texas.

“I got involved with Moms Demand Action after the Parkland shooting,” said Linda Magid. “We need stronger laws. We need background check laws on all gun sales so that people like domestic violence offenders and criminals do not get their hands on guns.”

Moms Demand Action has made well over 100,000 phone calls in Texas. While the presidential race continues to be the primary focus of Election Day, Magid said local and state races are also important for enacting change down the line.

“People are motivated and they’re ready. We’re ready to have a state government who we can work with,” Magid said.