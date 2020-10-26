Souls to the Polls | One local church group's last minute push to get out the vote

"This was birthed during the civil rights movement. It helps promote African Americans to get to the polls,” community organizer Dr. Leo Green said.

SAN ANTONIO — The Resurrection Baptist Church family is taking their Souls to the Polls, as they have for years now.

“This is so important because this was birthed during the civil rights movement. It helps promote African Americans to get to the polls,” community organizer Dr. Leo Green said.

Dr. Green organized Sunday’s event. The Resurrection Baptist Church congregation and East San Antonio community met at Sam Houston High School.

“To come back and see what’s happening now it really makes my heart happy.” Blake said.

Blake says even though she’s already voted, her and some old classmates still showed up to try and encourage other to do the same.

“The main thing we’re trying to do is let everybody know that you need to vote, and any polls that are open you need to get there as soon as possible,” Blake said.

As the group hit the streets to head to the polls they say if they can get at least one person to join the caravan, the tradition lives on.