Noon update: About 10,000 voters hit the polls for day 1 of early voting, Bexar County Elections Department officials say

SAN ANTONIO — As of noon on Tuesday, exactly 10,509 people hit the polls, according to the Bexar County Elections Department, on the first day of early voting for the 2020 election.

In just the first two hours, almost 5,000 people had voted. Bexar County Elections said on Facebook "the early 'birds' are out today. Please come prepared to vote - have your selections written down before you head out to vote."

They also shared that some of the sites with a shorter wait time are: Somerset, Harlandale, Cortez, St. Paul, Southwest ISD and McCreless.

Coinciding with the first day, Bexar County’s Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales held a news conference to share he created a District Attorney Election Response Team as part of one of his lesser known duties to advise the Bexar County Elections Office.

Gonzales said the team consists of five attorneys and is available to Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen and her staff to provide clarity on polling site questions and resolve any issues through Election Day.

On Facebook, elections officials reminded people to be prepared by getting a sample ballot and marking it "with no straight party selection" saying that move will help everyone "to stay safer. Less time in the poll site - better for all!"

Gonzales said it is important to note that the District Attorney Election Response Team is only handling inquiries from the Elections Office staff, not citizens' concerns and complaints. Those must be filed with law enforcement so they may be thoroughly investigated and filed with the District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.