New turnout record: More than 100,000 people in Bexar County already have voted

Tuesday was the final day of early voting, and it was a very productive one, Bexar County elections administrator Jacque Callanen said.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County surged past its previous record for most early voters in a spring municipal election, as more than 26,000 people flocked to the polls Tuesday alone.

In all, 101,241 people have voted ahead of this Saturday's Election Day, according to figures provided on Bexar County's election website.

"We checked the records back 20 years and this is the best early voting ever for a Spring Election," she said in a Facebook post. "See you on Saturday."

Incumbent San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is running for a third term and faces 13 challengers, including Greg Brockhouse, whom Nirenberg defeated in a runoff election in 2019.

Eight of the 10 San Antonio City Council incumbents also are seeking re-election. Council districts 3 and 5 will elect a new council member, because Rebecca Viagran and Shirley Gonzales are term-limited.

San Antonio also is voting on two propositions, including the highly debated Proposition B, which would repeal local authority for collective bargaining with the San Antonio Police Officers Association to negotiate wages, healthcare, leave and other policies.

The ballot also includes the election of mayors and council members for other cities and towns, trustees for school districts and propositions affecting smaller cities and towns.