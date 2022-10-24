More than 31,000 people turned out to the polls on the first day of early voting in Bexar County

"There are advantages to voting early as the crowds are smaller," said Glenda Wolin of the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area.

SAN ANTONIO — The first day of early voting in Texas is in the books. In Bexar County, more than 31,000 people voted on Oct. 24.

The Encino and John Igo libraries experienced steady lines all day.

To help keep things moving, people are being encouraged to look at sample ballots ahead of time as it can take about 10 minutes to get through all the races and propositions.

The vice president of voter services for the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area (LWVSA), Glenda Wolin, says the wait is well worth it.

“The most important thing is just to vote,” she said. “People who don’t vote are just not represented. As the saying goes, 'Your vote is your voice.' Another saying is, 'democracy is not a spectator sport,' and that's true. There are advantages to voting early as the crowds are smaller. You don’t want to find yourself on election day with some kind of issue that will stop you from voting.”

LWVSA offers a voter’s guide online.

A ‘Picture This: I am American Democracy’ contest is also being held to encourage future participation in government. Bexar County youth can submit an essay, poem, rap or spoken word performance for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card. The deadline is Oct. 31. For more information, click here.

