Elections

ELECTION DAY: Nirenberg looking to fend off Brockhouse once again in San Antonio mayoral race

We'll be collecting the results of the race here as they come in after the polls close Saturday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — While a dozen other names are in the mayoral race mix this year, all eyes are on Democratic incumbent Ron Nirenberg and Republican challenger Greg Brockhouse with only a few hours left until polls close Saturday. 

Nirenberg previously defeated Brockhouse, a recent member of San Antonio City Council, in 2019 when that election when to a summer runoff. A political expert KENS 5 spoke to this week said the momentum up to this point has been in the incumbent's favor as he vies for a third term as mayor. 

In order to win the seat, a candidate must collect at least 50% of the vote. In the event that doesn't happen, a runoff election will be held June 5. 

Polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday. KENS 5 will have the latest numbers on the mayoral race here as they are being reported. 

 

