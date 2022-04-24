What's on the ballot for the May 7 election?

$1.2 billion worth of bond proposals are being put in front of San Antonio voters this year. Here's what they entail.

SAN ANTONIO — Monday marks the beginning of the early-vote window for the upcoming Joint Amendment, General, Special, Charter and Bond Election, scheduled for May 7.

Bexar County residents will have a variety of projects and proposed changes to vote on, most notably a handful of San Antonio bond-program propositions, a hefty NISD bond and a pair of Texas Constitutional amendments. We're breaking these down below.

What is a bond program?

Put simply, bond packages and proposals are how the city seeks to finance some of its better projects, ranging from infrastructure to local park improvements. The money comes from property tax revenues, and this year's bonds, totaling $1.2 billion, would cover projects through 2027.

It does not include an increase in tax rates. More information can be found here.

What are the city bonds on this year's ballot?

The city has broken down its proposed $1.2 billion bond package in six propositions, to be voted on individually.

Proposition A, if passed, would allocate $471,557,000 in bonds to 62 total projects pertaining to local streets, bridges and sidewalks. These include mobility improvements, street lighting, biking infrastructure and new shared-use paths in multiple areas of town.

Proposition B, if passed, would allocate $169,873,000 in bonds to 23 total projects pertaining to draining and flood control. These include improving low-water crossings and installing new storm drains.

Proposition C, if passed, would allocate $271,915,000 in bonds to 82 total projects pertaining to parks and recreation. These include new bicycle facilities, outdoor recreation areas, dog park and lighting improvements, and improved shading.

Proposition D, if passed, would allocate $58,375,000 in bonds to nine projects pertaining to libraries and cultural facilities. These include renovations to the Las Palmas Branch Library, Magik Theater and Mission Marquee Plaza; modernizing the infrastructure of the Tower of Americas; and improving municipal cultural facilities.

Proposition E, if passed, would allocate $78,280,000 in bonds to six projects pertaining to public safety facilities. These include the construction of new fire and police substations, and improving veterinarian facilities.

Proposition F, if passed, would allocate $150,000,000 to help preserve ongoing affordable-housing programs.

What would Northside ISD's bond proposal pay for?

Voters will be able to give their support for or against bond packages for a handful of local districts, including Harlandale, Medina Valley and North East ISDs.

But by far the biggest is NISD's $992 million package, which, if approved, would pay for new schools, renovations and upgrades, infrastructure improvements, technology, and transportation.

Statewide questions

All Texas voters will also be asked to weigh in on a pair of propositions affected all Lone Star State residents.

The first, labeled on the ballot as State of Texas Proposition 1, would draw down property taxes for elderly and disabled Texans by reducing the amount they pay to public schools, which typically makes up most of a homeowner’s tax bill, according to Texas Tribune. The state would then cover that reduced revenue for school districts. The measure would cost the state more than $744 million from 2024 to 2026.

State of Texas Proposition 2, meanwhile, would raise Texas’ homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, which would save the average homeowner about $176 on their annual property tax bill. If approved, this measure would cost the state $600 million annually. The state will use a $4.4 billion surplus to pay for the measure's first-year cost, but as of October, it was unclear where future funding would come from.

Both measures passed during special legislative sessions last year with bipartisan support from lawmakers.

When can I vote?

Early voting runs from Monday through May 3 at these locations. Times for polling locations are as follows: