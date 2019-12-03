SAN ANTONIO — Democrat Ray Lopez was leading following the tabulation of early votes in the special runoff election for Texas House District 125 on Tuesday night.

Lopez garnered 56.9 percent of the vote, while Republican Fred A. Rangel had 43.1 percent of the vote.

Votes cast on Tuesday's Election Day were expected to be counted this evening to determine the winner.

Lopez and Rangel were the top two vote-getters in the first round of voting Feb. 12 and therefore advanced to this runoff election to fill the vacant seat.

The district is on San Antonio’s northwest side and covers much of the Bandera Road corridor. The seat opened up because former state Rep. Justin Rodriguez (D) resigned to accept an appointment to the Bexar County Commissioners Court after Precinct 2 Commissioner Paul Elizondo died in December.

In the first round of voting Feb. 12, Rangel had 37.96 percent of the vote as the only Republican in the race. Lopez had to hold off a tight challenge from Democrat Coda Rayo-Garza, who was just 22 votes behind him in third place. Lopez had 19.41 percent, while Rayo-Garza was third at 19.05 percent.

The Texas Legislature is currently in session, so the winner is expected to take office promptly to represent San Antonio's northwest side.

