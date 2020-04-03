SAN ANTONIO — Follow along with KENS 5 as we bring you by-the-minute updates on all the Super Tuesday action in San Antonio and Texas. Follow along here for the most up-to-date numbers as districts across Texas report their numbers.

8:00 p.m.

The spokesperson for the county elections office says numerous voters are still in line in Bexar County.

7:45 p.m.

Bernie Sanders has 27% of the votes with 27% of expected votes in for Texas. The Vermont senator has amassed 174,000 votes so far, performing well near cities and the border. He has a 7-point lead on Joe Biden at the moment.

7:35 p.m.

According to the Associated Press, 21% of the expected vote is in and Bernie Sanders leads in Texas with 27% of the vote. Elizabeth Warren is six points behind, and Biden is seven.

7:25 p.m.

Returns from Guadalupe County show Mary "MJ" Hegar taking 28% of the vote in the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate. Republican incumbent John Cornyn leads by 74 points in the county.

7:20 p.m.

With just 1% reporting, Elizabeth Warren is out to a strong start in Travis County.

7:15 p.m.

Early returns in Harris County and Guadalupe County show Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in a statistical tie, each taking 26% of the votes so far.

7:00 p.m.

All polls are now closed in Texas. Voters who were in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Before polls close:

Candidates on both sides seeking Sheriff Salazar's job

The incumbent Sheriff Javier Salazar will defend his seat against three Democrats challenging him in the Texas primary.

Salazar faces opponent Jose Trevino, who retired from service with BCSO after 26 years. He continues to serve BCSO as a volunteer adjunct instructor.

Also running to replace Salazar is Michelle Barrientes-Vela, the former Precinct 2 Constable who is currently facing charges related to a corruption investigation.

Race for Texas Congressional District 23 heats up

Incumbent Will Hurd, known as the only African-American Republican in the House, is not running for reelection after holding the seat for the last six years. His last opponent, Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, is back on the ballot and plenty of other candidates are hoping to claim the seat.

The 23rd Texas Congressional seat represents a massive area of the Lone Star State, spanning more than 58,000 square miles with close to 800,000 people that call it home.

Lone Star State weighs in on race for President

After two candidates drop out days before Super Tuesday, Texans will vote on the smallest field of Democrats yet. Pete Buttigieg dropped out Sunday and Amy Klobuchar dropped out Monday, leaving only five Democrats in the race.

Those include former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Other candidates may appear on the ballot if they did not meet the December 10 deadline to remove their names from the ballot.

