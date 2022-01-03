Late surge of Election Day voters surpasses Bexar County's projected turnout

Bexar County's Elections Administrator was pleased after the number of in-person votes in Tuesday's Primary Election doubled in the final hours of voting.

SAN ANTONIO — There was a late rush but still relatively low turnout in Bexar County.

Bexar County’s Elections Office says the number of people voting in person on Primary Election Day, nearly doubled in the final hours of voting.

In the first election since many election rules were changed—Bexar County’s Elections Administrator says her staff was up to the challenge.

72,370 people voted as of 7:00 pm on Tuesday. The elections administrator says it met her expectations for turnout, which she initially feared wouldn’t be met in the afternoon.

Elections administrator Jacque Callanen and her staff were watching the numbers diligently.

Even at 7:00 pm, Callanen says there were dozens of voters waiting in line to cast their ballot.

She did say workers experienced some technical issues like mobile internet hotspots going down.

Technical staff were ready to fix any issues, of which there were very few.

The biggest hiccups were with mail-in ballots. 11,645 mail-in ballots were counted, but there was roughly a 35% rejection rate.

Before the mail-in ballot requirements changed under the passage of Senate Bill 1—the elections office says it would average up to a 3% rejection rate.

In a county of 1,194,632 registered voters—the Primary turnout leaves mixed feelings among voters and the county’s top election official.

ABBY GARLAND | BEXAR COUNTY VOTER

“This is where we can make a difference, and the fact its low turnout is demoralizing but it was really important for me to do my part,” Abby Garland said.

Garland came to the Elections Office to vote after work, and says it was a smooth process for her to cast her ballot.

Callanen was pleased after the turnout increased in the last three hours of voting.

“We try to do our projections and we look at it. So going into this it was going to be 65 to 80 (thousand), so I’m really glad we climbed over that [65,000 threshold],” Callanen said.

The turnout for each of the two main parties was relatively even—but numbers show Democrats had a larger turnout—especially in voting by mail.

For the rejected mail-in ballots, the elections’ office says it could take up to six days to cure those ballots.