The General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

Click to view the generic ballot for Bexar County.

(Your exact ballot will differ depending on where you live.)

Polls will be open in Bexar County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Click here to look up your correct polling place for Election Day.

Early voting was open in Bexar County from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2 and has concluded.

Click here for a list of early voting locations prior to Election Day

A valid form of ID is now required to vote in Texas. Here are the seven approved forms of identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport

Click for more information about acceptable ID.

