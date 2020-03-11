'Just in case': San Antonio businesses prepare for potential election-related disturbances

A law enforcement official says historically, San Antonio hasn’t had any major safety issues when it comes to elections in the past.

SAN ANTONIO — In downtown San Antonio, the businesses are preparing for the worst-case scenario ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

“We’re just trying to get all this covered just in case anything happens,” contractor Brian Beltran said.

Leon Valley Police Chief Joe Salvaggio says tomorrow he will be working with a special Mobile Field Force Team. Their job will be assisting local law enforcement agencies across San Antonio if and when certain incidences come up.

“We don’t want to walk into a situation where we just now have to make decisions on how we’re going to respond in case there’s an emergency,” Chief Salvaggio said. “There are 21 different agencies that are apart of the mobile field force team we will respond at the request of any of those cities.”

Chief Salvaggio says historically San Antonio hasn’t had any major safety issues when it comes to elections in the past, but after many stores were damaged in the Downtown area earlier this year these businesses aren’t taking any chances.

“This whole year is just chaotic, and it sucks that we have to do this, just cause of people who don’t really care, and don’t care about the businesses and think they can do whatever they want,” Beltran said.

The chief says right now, they have no reason to believe they will have to respond to any serious issues on the election, but he says if they get the call his team will be ready to go.