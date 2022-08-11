John Fetterman declares victory | Election results for U.S. Senate, PA

Incumbent Senator Pat Toomey (R) did not seek re-election.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPDATE: John Fetterman has declared victory for U.S. Senate. ABC has projected his win over Mehmet Oz.

John Fetterman (D), Mehmet Oz (R), and six other candidates are running in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Senator Pat Toomey (R) is not seeking re-election.

Fetterman serves as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. In 2018, he was elected 58% to 41% on a joint ticket with incumbent Governor Tom Wolf (D).

Fetterman voted Tuesday morning in Braddock. That's near Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. The lieutenant governor did not stop to talk with reporters before or after he cast his ballot.

Oz voted at a polling place near his home in Huntingdon Valley in Montgomery County, just north of Philadelphia.

Oz told reporters that he is very proud of his campaign. If elected, Oz promised more balance and less radicalism in Washington.

This race marks Oz’s first run for political office. Oz is a retired surgeon and hosted The Dr. Oz Show on daytime television from 2009 to 2022.

Check back here for the latest results on this race after polls close at 8 p.m., or get the latest results from all the races that matter to you at wnep.com/elections or with the WNEP app.