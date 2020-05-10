Election Q&A: Is fear of contracting coronavirus an eligible reason to apply for a mail-in ballot?

KENS 5's Voter Team is here to be your guide and answer your election questions as November 3 draws nearer.

SAN ANTONIO — The KENS 5 Voter Team is here to be your guide and answer your election questions. Before you know it—November 3 will be here!

One viewer asked, "Is fear of contracting coronavirus an eligible reason to apply for a mail-in ballot?" The answer -- No.

However, the Bexar County Elections Department says if you have one of the seven underlying conditions listed by the CDC that makes you high risk for coronavirus complications, you are allowed to apply for a mail-in ballot this year.

You can find a list of those conditions in our KENS 5 Voter Guide.