'We’re patriots just like everybody else' | Indian-Americans rally ahead of 2020 election

Although they have historically voted Democratic, Republican strategists say the GOP is investing in the Indian community these days.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The number of Asian-Americans in Fort Bend County is rising, now making up roughly 20% of the county’s population. On Sunday, dozens of South Asians gathered in Sugar Land for a Freedom Rally supporting President Donald Trump.

“We want to show the world and community that all minorities are not with democrats,” Indian Americans for Republicans member Ramesh Cherivirala said.

“I voted for Trump. I believe he has delivered whatever was promised in the last four years,” Sugar Land Resident Manny Vieheeswaran said.

Republican strategist Vlad Davidiuk said the party has spent the last two years engaging the Indian and Pakistani communities in the area. As a result, the minority group is becoming more politically active.

However, South Asians overwhelmingly vote Democratic. A recent Asian-American voter survey found 65% of Indian-Americans support Joe Biden.

Farha Ahmed, an attorney and longtime Republican in Sugar Land, said she voted Democratic for the first time this election.

“There definitely is a concerted effort, I would say more by the Democratic party, to bring in people of all different cultures, backgrounds, and, specifically, the immigrant community. I think that’s where the Republican party really has lost its direction,” she said.

She says it’s good to see both parties paying attention to the South Asian vote.