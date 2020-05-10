'I expect that to keep on going up': Bexar County voter registration numbers skyrocket

More than new 121,000 voters joined the ranks of registered voters in Bexar County. The elections administrator said it's the highest ever.

SAN ANTONIO — Janette Rubio is going to be a first-time voter. For 15 years, there was always an obstacle between her and the voting booth. Not anymore.

"I am excited because I've missed so many opportunities to vote," Rubio said.

She was not the only person excited about the prospect of voting. Lines filled with potential ballot casters kept the Bexar County Elections Office hopping on the final day to register to vote.

"Somebody's hit the go button," Jackie Callanen said.

Callanen, who is the elections administrator, said 1,170,389 citizens are registered to vote Bexar County. During the presidential election in 2016, 1,049,089 people registered. The increase is 121,300 new voters.

"We have the highest number right now that we've ever had registered," she said. "And, I expect that to keep on going up."

Joan Wyatt is a voter and a deputy registrar. She took the required class to help convert unregistered voters.

"I love seeing and talking to people in the line," Wyatt said. "It's amazing to what people are willing to do to make their voices heard."

Callanen said she met people who were happy with the process and others not enamored with the county's setup.

But voters like John and Mary Muniz did not let preferences get in their way.

"A lot of people made sacrifices for this right," John said. "It's a shame that people don't vote."

He and his wife were among those who registered to vote, dropped off ballots, and made address changes to their status.

"I mean every time there's a president, it's important for us to vote," Mary said.

Callanen said the turnout was terrific to see.

"The election is on," she said.

According to the election administrator, they mailed out 91,000 mail-in ballots. So far, 10,000 voters have sent their ballots back in.