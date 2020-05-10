Groups host voter registration events in San Antonio before Monday deadline

One of the big goals for organizations such as Radical Registrars is to attract younger people to sign up for the November 3 election.

SAN ANTONIO — Anjelica Vega visited a wine bar in San Antonio over the weekend where she registered the vote just in time before the Monday deadline. For the 26-year-old, this year's election is monumental.

“I’ve been registered to vote but never actually went to vote,” Vega said. “Just been so busy with work and school, time kind of got away from me.”

Dana Wrann, a member of Radical Registrars San Antonio, said the organization has managed to register 600 people locally to vote in the November election. This includes first-time voters like Vega.

“I don’t think people realize, even like local and state elections, those are the people who are passing bills and making laws that are creating our rules in society so it’s just really important to have your voice heard,” Wrann said.

Improving voter-turnout among the younger crowd is one of the goals for groups such as Radical Registrars, which could make a difference at the polls come November 3.

Wrann stressed the in-person registration process goes beyond just filling out a piece of paper.

“We also have a voting guide so people know who is running not just federally but state and so our goal was not to just get people registered but to get them informed and motivate them,” Wrann said.

As for Vega, she’s motivated, ready to vote and has a message for others thinking about getting politically involved.