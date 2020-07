Gov. Abbott extends early voting period for Nov. 3 election

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, under this proclamation, early voting by personal appearance will begin Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, and continue through Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.

"As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus," Abbott said in the release. "By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19."