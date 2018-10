SAN ANTONIO — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the woman who wants to be your representative in Congress was here in studio with us.

Gina Ortiz Jones talked with our morning anchors about college education, student loan debt and BRAC closures.

Ortiz Jones, a veteran, also answered viewer questions. Among the top questions we received were about the NFL controversy of kneeling for the national anthem and paying for health care.

© 2018 KENS