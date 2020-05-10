Future of Lake Dunlap depends on upcoming election

Property owners are working with the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority to replace the 90-year-old dam and restore Lake Dunlap.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Last May, a spillgate failed at Lake Dunlap causing the lake to nearly drain.

Since that spillgate failed, many thought the future was grim for Lake Dunlap.

The Guadalupe Blanco River Authority has said since the failure, they don’t have the money to replace the aging spillgates on the 90-year-old dam, leaving property owners with a major dilemma: how can they replace the dam and restore not only their lake but their dwindling property values.

Property owners along the lake have united since then, creating a plan to replace the dam and restore their lake.

“We were looking to find ways to work together, to bring things to the table ourselves and not just demand things that really couldn't happen. You can't make people give you money they don't have,” said Larry Johnson, a board member with the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association.

Johnson said neighbors started working on the plan last year to create a Water Control and Improvement District (WCID).

The WCID would implement a tax on property values to help fund the work needed to replace the dam.

“It's a 30-year note, so it's going to work a lot like a mortgage in that we're going to borrow the amount of money it costs to fix the dam, and then the payments will be structured to pay that off in a manner like a mortgage,” said Johnson.

Last October, the GBRA agreed to work with property owners in helping fund a new dam.

“It's truly a public private collaboration between the citizens around this lake and the GBRA, which is really a big part of the solution,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the river authority would still operate and own the dam, but has agreed to contribute all revenue made from hydro-electricity sales to paying off the debt of the new dam.

“GBRA is paying more than half, about 60 percent of the cost,” said Johnson. “Because they donated the gross hydro revenues to us. And that's going to more than offset easily half of the cost and possibly even more.”

“Then the tax payers will split essentially the rest of it through their property tax,” he added.

Johnson said the bids are still out but the cost is estimated to be around $35 million.

Since a plan is now in place, it’s up to voters to approve the WCID before moving forward with construction.

“The project is really just waiting for November 3rd. Everything that needs to be done to prepare to build the dam is done,” said Johnson.

Many neighbors along the lake support the WCID and hope the vote will pass next month.

John Moore lives near the dam and remembers when the spillgates failed, but said he has kept a positive outlook on a future plan.

“You've got to look at the lake in that perspective. It's not what it is now, but it's what it's going to be,” said Moore.

Neighbors Pam and Gary Barr agree. They’ve owned lakefront property for over a decade and said they are ready to have their lake back.

“We miss all that. It's just fun and enjoyment that you can't quantitate,” said Gary.

Johnson said if voters approve the project, construction could begin as early as January.

He said around 1,200 lakefront property owners in both Comal and Guadalupe Counties will see the option on the November ballot.

Also on the ballot is selecting the WCID board members.

Johnson said the estimated timeline for the project would be two years.