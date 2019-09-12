SAN ANTONIO — Former Bexar County Clerk Gerard "Gerry" Rickhoff has filed as a candidate for the 2020 Bexar County Sheriff's Election.

Rickhoff assumed office in 1995 and served for more than two decades until he was defeated in the 2018 election by current Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark.

Rickhoff told KENS 5 that he would run for sheriff as a Republican candidate. Other candidates running for sheriff include retired BCSO Lieutenant Jose Trevino, former chief criminal investigator Willie Ng, former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, and the incumbent Sheriff Javier Salazar.

RELATED: 'He is a bad leader:' Candidates for sheriff weigh in after spate of erroneous releases

RELATED: Former Precinct 2 constable officially enters sheriff's race