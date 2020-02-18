SAN ANTONIO — A large number of Democrats are hoping for the chance at the nomination for U.S. Senator from Texas. Sen. John Cornyn will be defending his seat against the winner. Back in 2016, Senator Ted Cruz held on to his seat after a strong challenge from Beto O'Rourke, who won more support in the solidly red state that the last several Democrat challengers for U.S. Senate.

The best-known of the Democrats running this time around is MJ Hegar, who served in the Air Force for 12 years. She tops a recent Texas Tribune poll of candidates at 22 percent, the only candidate to achieve double digits.

Click here for the full results of the Texas Tribune/UT Austin poll.

Others in the top five of the poll include Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, who co-founded Workers Defense Project in 2006. She also made headlines when actor Alec Baldwin tweeted his support of her and asked his followers to donate to her campaign.

Also in the top five is former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards. She’s made tackling gun violence a priority and speaks openly about losing a family member in a shooting.

Chris Bell is also running in the Democratic primary and is the only candidate with experience in Washington, DC. He served one term the U.S. House before losing when he ran for a second stint.

Another well-known Democrat running for the seat is State Senator Royce West, who helped the Democrats flip Dallas County to blue in 2006.

The other Democrats running for the seat include Adrian Ocegueda, Sema Hernandez, Jack Daniel Foster, Jr., Annie "Mama" Garcia, Michael Cooper, Victor Hugo Harris, and D.R. Hunter.

A few Republicans are also challenging Senator Cornyn for the nomination. They include Mark Yancey, Dwayne Stovall, John Anthony Castro and Virgil Bierschwale.

RELATED: Texas early voting starts Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know.

RELATED: KENS 5 Election Info Center: Sample ballot, polling places

RELATED: Crowded field of candidates seeking nomination for U.S. District 23