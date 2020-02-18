SAN ANTONIO — Five Democrats and nine Republicans are running to represent U.S. District 23 after Republican Will Hurd announced he would not seek re-election.

Rep. Hurd has endorsed fellow Republican, Tony Gonzales, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Another well-known Republican running for the seat is Sharon Breckenridge Thomas, a San Antonio attorney and Gov. Greg Abbott appointee to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Other Republicans in the race include Ben Van Winkle, Darwin Boedeker, Jeff McFarlin, Raul Reyes, Cecil B. "Burt" Jones, Alma Arredondo-Lynch, and Alia Ureste.

